Beldex One Day Trading Volume Hits $942,178.25 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $359.40 million and $942,178.25 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,653.88 or 0.04542753 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00035894 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012239 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,068,668 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,368,668 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

