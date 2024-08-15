Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) PT Lowered to $1.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SKIN. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated an underweight rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $1.50) on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $159.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $7.23.

In other news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders bought 40,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $43,686.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 5,921,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,395,510.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at $4,297,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Beauty Health by 349,616.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 370,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 370,593 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth $856,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Beauty Health during the first quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Beauty Health by 24.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 69,329 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

