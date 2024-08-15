Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, an increase of 144.7% from the July 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,393,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BAYRY stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $7.14. 397,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,626. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $14.31.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

