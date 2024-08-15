Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, an increase of 144.7% from the July 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,393,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
