Barrington Research Lowers U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Price Target to $108.00

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of USPH stock traded up $2.45 on Thursday, reaching $84.09. 38,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,973. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day moving average of $99.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $78.08 and a one year high of $113.63.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.08). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $167.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $290,754.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,608,717.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $112,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,241.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $290,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at $9,608,717.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

