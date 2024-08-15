Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.74 and last traded at $18.99. 4,297,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 21,741,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.16.

GOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

