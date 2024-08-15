Barclays Trims OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Target Price to $11.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley started coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $8.36 on Monday. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 21.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 15.1% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

