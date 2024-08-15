Barclays Trims bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Target Price to $4.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 434.69% from the stock’s current price.

BLUE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,520,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,536,973. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $81.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.81. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

