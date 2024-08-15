Barclays Trims bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Target Price to $4.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 434.69% from the stock’s current price.
BLUE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on bluebird bio
bluebird bio Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.
About bluebird bio
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than bluebird bio
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Stocks to Buy for a Soft Landing, If There Is One
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why You Shouldn’t Count Out Tencent Music Stock After Earnings
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Why Meta Could Be A $600 Stock Within Weeks
Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.