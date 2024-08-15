Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stake Lowered by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 300,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 105,510,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,439,190,000 after acquiring an additional 105,475,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $812,644,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,872,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $976,870,000 after buying an additional 5,729,145 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 38.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,069,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,318,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,225,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

BMO traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.74. The company had a trading volume of 310,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,264. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.28. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $100.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.10). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 75.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

