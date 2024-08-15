Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the July 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bank of China Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Bank of China stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,110. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.21.

Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

