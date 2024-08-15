Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Down 0.1%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.14 and last traded at $38.23. Approximately 8,675,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 39,416,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Get Bank of America alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,958,509,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,958,509,063.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,549,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,801,723 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,502,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $1,281,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,031,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,728,000 after purchasing an additional 310,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.