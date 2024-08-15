Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) was up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.67 and last traded at $39.38. Approximately 8,185,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 39,171,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 998,961,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,549,666 shares of company stock worth $2,403,801,723. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $3,502,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 150,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Bank of America by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

