Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes $542,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,087 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intel by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Intel by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Intel by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $807,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140,835 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,556,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $952,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673,086 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.69. 84,674,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,251,648. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

