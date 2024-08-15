Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New $671,000 Investment in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 50,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,431,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,707,000 after purchasing an additional 75,852 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Magnite by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,939,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after acquiring an additional 52,129 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 69,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 47,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,164,000. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 622,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGNI. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Magnite Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,703. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.35. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $162.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $130,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 450,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $130,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 450,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Gephart sold 16,166 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $242,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,479 shares of company stock worth $3,636,179. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Profile

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.