Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $991,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 125.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in General Mills were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in General Mills by 4.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 10.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 0.9% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 203,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in General Mills by 11.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.75. 3,911,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $74.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

