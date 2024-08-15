Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Grows Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7,344.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 114,572 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 653,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,685,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MKC stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $86.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

