Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys Shares of 25,000 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $525,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,708,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,712,991.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $525,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,708,603 shares in the company, valued at $392,712,991.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 471,613 shares of company stock worth $17,411,713. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.48.

Shares of Roblox stock traded up $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $40.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,083,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,370,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.92. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

