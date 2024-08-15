Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires New Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Samsara by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 81,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,019,315.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 81,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $3,019,315.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $33,161.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 337,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,065.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,569,675 shares of company stock worth $54,028,757 over the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Samsara Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:IOT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.29. 2,983,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691,542. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.58 and a beta of 1.49. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $42.28.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

