Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires 328 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Aflac were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 25,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 0.5% during the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.54. 2,016,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,595. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.72 and a 200 day moving average of $86.61. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.62.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

