Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Short Interest Update

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,900 shares, an increase of 406.4% from the July 15th total of 61,400 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 762,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,615. Azitra has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.15). Azitra had a negative net margin of 1,644.90% and a negative return on equity of 237.52%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Azitra will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azitra, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It develops ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease.

