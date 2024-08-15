Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives $81.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of AX opened at $62.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $79.15.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company had revenue of $484.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 23.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 816.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

