AvocadoCoin Trading Up 11.7% Over Last Week (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, AvocadoCoin has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One AvocadoCoin token can now be purchased for about $1,003.34 or 0.01720258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AvocadoCoin has a total market cap of $5.67 billion and approximately $122,037.28 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AvocadoCoin Profile

AvocadoCoin’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

Buying and Selling AvocadoCoin

