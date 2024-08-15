Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXIGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 40,800 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $2.46 on Thursday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.19.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXIGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($6.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.38).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXIFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.97% of Avenue Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases. Its product candidates include AJ201, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

