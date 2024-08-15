Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 40,800 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $2.46 on Thursday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.19.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($6.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.38).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ATXI Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.97% of Avenue Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases. Its product candidates include AJ201, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

