Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Gap Up to $4.58

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2024

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAHGet Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $4.82. Aveanna Healthcare shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 66,848 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Up 9.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 35.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 155.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

