Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Gap Up to $4.58

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $4.82. Aveanna Healthcare shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 66,848 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Up 9.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 35.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 155.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

See Also

