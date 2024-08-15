Audius Market Cap Hits $150.60 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Audius has a market cap of $150.60 million and approximately $8.82 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,277,757,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,253,616,147 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

