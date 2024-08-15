Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, an increase of 99.1% from the July 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Atos Price Performance
Atos stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Atos has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37.
