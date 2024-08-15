ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Up 226.8% in July

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 226.8% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ASX Stock Down 4.5 %

OTCMKTS ASXFY opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.08. ASX has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $45.78.

Get ASX alerts:

About ASX

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.