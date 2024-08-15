AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at TD Cowen

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AZN. Argus upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $83.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.14. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $83.79.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.