AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Up 3%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares were up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.57 and last traded at $20.33. Approximately 2,715,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 8,029,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASTS shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after buying an additional 5,046,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,531 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,805 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,270,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.