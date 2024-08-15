ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in July

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $637.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $721.86 and a 200-day moving average of $662.99. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.64. ASM International has a 12 month low of $375.35 and a 12 month high of $813.23.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $760.07 million for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 21.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASM International will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

