Ashland (NYSE:ASH) PT Lowered to $107.00 at UBS Group

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $82.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashland will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ashland during the 1st quarter worth $624,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ashland by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,042,000 after acquiring an additional 78,013 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland during the 1st quarter worth $3,480,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ashland by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,424,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,435,000 after acquiring an additional 164,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ashland by 427.1% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

