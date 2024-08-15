Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC raised shares of Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth $5,169,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth $3,159,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE ASAN opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.16. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. The business had revenue of $172.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Asana will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
