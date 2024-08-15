Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ARTL opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.43. Artelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

