Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ (ARWR) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARWR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,264.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,976,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,866 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,888,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,022,000 after purchasing an additional 333,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,401,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

