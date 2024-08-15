Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Trading Down 9.3%

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Free Report) was down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Approximately 122,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,488,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Armadale Capital Stock Down 9.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.79 million, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 41.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.65.

Armadale Capital Company Profile

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on natural resources projects in Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project located in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Esher, the United Kingdom.

