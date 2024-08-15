ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Up 4.3%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $132.05 and last traded at $131.32. Approximately 3,027,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 12,715,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.56.

ARM Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $136.68 billion and a PE ratio of 124.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.45.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the second quarter worth about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

