ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $121.65 and last traded at $120.67. 2,590,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 12,747,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

The company has a market cap of $137.48 billion and a PE ratio of 124.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.45.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARM. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARM by 45.3% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of ARM by 33.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 6.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC increased its stake in ARM by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARM by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

