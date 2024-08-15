Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Trading Down 2.2%

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. 9,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 243,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Aris Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $700.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Aris Mining had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $107.62 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aris Mining Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

