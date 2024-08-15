Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Down 53.8% in July

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the July 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Argo Blockchain Trading Down 3.7 %

Argo Blockchain stock opened at GBX 0.12 ($0.00) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.46 ($0.01). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.15. The firm has a market cap of £579,181.68 and a PE ratio of 0.06.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

