Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) & LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Head to Head Review

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain -54.06% -4,172.69% -35.97% LM Funding America -58.81% -24.61% -22.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Argo Blockchain and LM Funding America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 2 1 0 2.33 LM Funding America 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus target price of $2.23, indicating a potential upside of 84.57%. Given Argo Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than LM Funding America.

2.4% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of LM Funding America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Argo Blockchain and LM Funding America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $63.30 million 1.10 -$35.03 million ($0.47) -2.57 LM Funding America $18.96 million 0.37 -$15.94 million ($4.14) -0.68

LM Funding America has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Argo Blockchain. Argo Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LM Funding America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Argo Blockchain beats LM Funding America on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About LM Funding America

(Get Free Report)

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations; and provides funding to nonprofit community associations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.