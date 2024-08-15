Ardor Price Tops $0.0644 on Top Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0644 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $64.39 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00035376 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007872 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

