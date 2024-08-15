Ardor (ARDR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.85 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Ardor has a market cap of $64.03 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0641 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00035690 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008139 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

