Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Update

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 56,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

RKDA traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,586. The company has a market cap of $3.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.86. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 84.27% and a negative net margin of 129.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.64) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RKDA. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Arcadia Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arcadia Biosciences

About Arcadia Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.