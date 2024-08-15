Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the July 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Apollo Silver Price Performance
Shares of APGOF opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Apollo Silver has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.
About Apollo Silver
