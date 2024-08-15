Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Cut to $124.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.62.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.64. 2,108,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,531. The stock has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $126.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.89.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,016,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,945,000 after buying an additional 4,717,661 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4,248.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,459,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,176,000 after buying an additional 2,402,686 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,852,000 after buying an additional 1,360,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

