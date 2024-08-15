Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.96 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $2.32 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00035226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012076 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007950 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000099 BTC.

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

