Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Director Sells $49,942.20 in Stock

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) Director Scott Prince sold 4,935 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $49,942.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,278.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 52.35, a current ratio of 52.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.85%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -179.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth about $442,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 31.3% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 287,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 17,918 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARI shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARI

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.