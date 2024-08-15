ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) VP Meredith Cook Sells 250 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) VP Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $14,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,624.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Meredith Cook also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 12th, Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $16,227.50.
- On Thursday, June 13th, Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $15,950.00.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.75. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANIP shares. Truist Financial lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ANI Pharmaceuticals
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.
