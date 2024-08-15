ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) VP Meredith Cook Sells 250 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) VP Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $14,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,624.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Meredith Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $16,227.50.

On Thursday, June 13th, Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $15,950.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.75. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANIP shares. Truist Financial lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

