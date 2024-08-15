Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

BUD stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.51. The company had a trading volume of 591,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

