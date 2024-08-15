AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Price Down 4.6%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.68 and last traded at $33.04. 53,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 331,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANAB. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $873.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of -0.25.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.82). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 161.40% and a negative net margin of 711.17%. The business had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $306,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 964 shares in the company, valued at $22,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $484,824. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 405,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 75,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after buying an additional 446,372 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

