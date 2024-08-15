Analysts’ Upgrades for August 15th (ADVM, AIN, ASX, BOX, BROS, BW, CGEN, CNQ, COMM, DCC)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, August 15th:
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
BOX (NYSE:BOX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
DCC (LON:DCC) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an outperform rating. The firm currently has GBX 5,800 ($74.06) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 5,700 ($72.78).
DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $72.00 target price on the stock.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.00.
HNI (NYSE:HNI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00.
Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $176.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $187.00.
Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $262.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $230.00.
The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $200.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $185.00.
Park National (NYSE:PRK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.75.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.
Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
